Buxton to move to 100 per cent recycled plastic

Nestlé Waters has announced that its Buxton Natural Mineral Water brand has launched 75cl and one litre bottles made from 100 per cent recycled PET.

The UK launch of rPET bottles is the latest in Nestlé Waters’ efforts to increase the use of recycled plastic to 35 per cent worldwide by 2025.

The rest of the Buxton range, currently made with a minimum of 20 per cent recycled plastic, will follow by the end of 2021.

Michel Beneventi, Business Executive Officer for Nestlé Waters UK, said: “We are incredibly excited to be able to put our commitments to sustainability into practice.”

“The high-quality recycled material retains the same all-important properties at PET, resulting in a product that is lightweight, durable, resilient, and still 100 per cent recyclable.”