Cambrian Packaging collaborates with university for 100 per cent recycled plastic research

Cambrian Packaging has teamed up with Business Wales and the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) to commission the research into recycled high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) polymer at Bangor University.

The company received funding to support independent testing of two types of rHDPE for dynamic performance and chemical compatibility to a range of liquid contents.

The research aims to confirm earlier findings that the material matches virgin HDPE on drop testing and compression testing, enabling to reliably invest in 100 per cent recycled plastic packaging.

An independent plastics lab has already established that physical properties of the material match those of virgin HDPE and there is no need to alter bottle weights.

Cambrian Packaging was contacted by WRAP because it is one of the few companies which offers bottles made from 100 per cent recycled HDPE polymer.

The range is marketed under the Ecycle title.

“We hope this fresh independent research proves what we already know and encourages more companies to invest in rHDPE bottles and dispensers, safe in the knowledge that they are getting a quality product,” said Neal Oakley, Customer Services Manager at Cambrian Packaging.

“We are having increasing enquiries from big brands looking for recycled packaging and we are one step ahead by already offering rHDPE at 100 per cent. This research, when complete in September, will allow us to expand our range.”