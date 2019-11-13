Carbody chooses new Technyl Max to develop all-polymer brake pedal

Solvay Performance Polyamides’ new Technyl Max PA6.6 technology has been chosen by Carbody, an expert in safety and sealing solutions for the automotive industry, to develop its all-plastic brake pedal.

The revolutionary pedal concept replaces conventional steel design with a lightweight hybrid structure.

The pedal, named Skeleton, features a rod-shaped composite structure which is over-moulded with 60 per cent glass-filled new Technyl Max technology.

This provides the Skeleton brake pedal superior fracture resistance under loads up to 3,000N and even maintains its operational safety beyond that limit.

Gérald Durski, Marketing Director for Solvay’s Performance Polyamides, said: “Automotive OEMs and Tiers are increasingly looking for high rigidity materials to substitute a range of metal components for the lightweighting of new energy vehicles.”

“It was a great opportunity for us to co-design Skeleton in close partnership with Carbody, demonstrating the performance of our brand new highly-filled Technyl Max.”

Loïc Lefebvre, R&D Expert at Carbody, said: “The strength of this new Technyl Max was instrumental in maximising lightweighting for our unique pedal concept.”

“We have been relying on the Technyl team’s expertise in metal replacement for many tears, as their upgraded HUB advanced service platform in a key differentiation level to optimise design and performance for demanding safety part