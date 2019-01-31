Carlsberg to go global with new eco-friendly packaging

Carlsberg is going global with its new eco-friendly packaging for six-packs that were first exclusively tested in the UK market.

Replacing the traditional plastic rings with tough glue that holds the beer cans together, the new technology took three years to develop and according to Carlsberg is expected to reduce the amount of plastic used in these multi-packs by up to 76 per cent.

Carlsberg, which also produces San Miguel, Brooklyn Lager, and a range of other popular beer brands, is so far only using this new packaging on its namesake beers.

The company says it doesn’t yet have the capacity to use this on all its beers around the world.

Flemming Besenbacher Carlsberg Group’s Chairman, said: “Some might say it’s just a drop in the ocean, but for Carlsberg these new innovations represent a big improvement on previous solutions. We will use recycled content in wrapping where plastic is still needed.”

According to Yahoo, Besenbacher said that once the new glue packaging is rolled out in other countries, it could reduce plastic waste by more than 1,200 tonnes globally, which is “equivalent to eliminating 60 million plastic bags each year.”