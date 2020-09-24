Chem-Trend develops a preform coating system for improved handling of PET preforms

Chem-Trend, a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-performance release agents, purging compounds, and other ancillary molding products, participated in the development of a new preform coating system (PCS).

This preform coating system solution was developed through a strong collaborative process between Bonino Group, a manufacturer of orientation and sorting systems based in Italy; Steidle, specialists for micro spraying lubrication systems from Leverkusen, Germany; and Chem-Trend. The system aims to improve the way PET preforms are coated by providing an efficient and secure process insuring that the coating agent will not enter the preforms.

This system enables preforms to be accurately sprayed directly after the injection-moulding process. The solution was developed by Bonino Group in collaboration with Chem-Trend and Steidle.

“Preform Coating System (PCS) by Bonino reliably reduces scratches on PET preforms with precision spraying of Lusin® Lub O 32 F. It also increases the number of preforms that can be stored in an Octabin container, which reduces shipping and warehousing cost of preforms. Together with our partners, we are now able to present a revolutionary system that will allow converters to coat preforms in a safe way”, says Graziano Pestarino, Global Account Manager Thermoplastics Packaging at Chem-Trend.

The system is installed directly after the injection-moulding machine and before the soft-drop or Octabin. It is designed to spray only the body of the preforms with extreme precision without applying any coating agent on the thread of the preforms.

A specially designed “Safeguard” system installed around the neck area of the PET preforms prevents the coating agent from entering the preforms.

The application method allows Lusin® Lub O 32 F to coat preforms on the full body which results in a drastic reduction of scratches during the filling and unloading of the Octabins.