Chem-Trend introduces Lusin MC1718 for removing polymer and other residues from metal surfaces

Chem-Trend has introduced Chem-Trend Lusin MC1718, a highly active general cleaner, suitable for removing tenacious polymer and other residues from metal surfaces.

Available in aerosol and bulk, Lusin MC1718 is a cleaning agent primarily used for cleaning dirty moulds and dissolving polymer residues, such as PVC, POM, polyamides and acrylates.

It is also effective at dissolving adhesives, glues, oil, wax, and grease residues and has been specifically designed for performance improvement, therefore customers will benefit from its fast cleaning effects and ability to evaporate residue-free.

“Lusin MC1718 shows excellent cleaning properties, and we’re very pleased to introduce this new solution to the marketplace,” said Antje Scholl, Business Development Director, Thermoplastics, Chem-Trend.

“The arrival of Lusin MC1718 was the result of many research and development hours spent in our laboratory. We continuously invest in R&D to advance our product portfolio and further optimize the manufacturing process for our customers.”