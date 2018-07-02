Chem-Trends new agent removes adhesion promoters with ease

Chem-Trend has developed a new release agent, Chem-Trend PM-J5525W, to remove adhesion promoter residues quickly and easily, as strong adhesive properties can mean that cleaning is a costly and time-consuming effort.

Adhesion promoter stains on clamping devices, tools and sheeting (jigs) can pose a challenge in rubber-metal composite parts production and removing dirt.

Chem-Trend PM-J5525W is applied to the pre-heated, clean jig before starting production and then burnt into the jig at a temperature of 130 degrees celsius.

Once the jig cools down, the product process can begin and the jig can then be removed for cleaning, here adhesion promoter residue can be easily detached.

The jig is placed back into the machine once cleaning is complete and coated with the Chem-Trend PM-J5525W release agent again before the new production cycle starts.

Chem-Trend says the efficiency of the release agent results in savings on manufacturing costs while also reducing workload and downtimes.