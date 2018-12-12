Chop’d to launch 100 per cent recycled PET plastic salad packs

Chop’d has announced it will launch its salad offering in 100 per cent recycled PET from January 2019.

Eddie Holmes, Managing Director of the Food to Go chain is committed to the environment and believes that being the first major London brand to fully commit to the 100 per cent recycled packaging, along with an embossed lid, will help to share the message and educate consumers in the recyclability and heritage of the plastic they are using.

Chop’d have been using the Twisty Bowl for their salads, supplied by Tri-Star Packaging, and manufactured by Faerch since the business started trading.

A UK made product and manufactured using renewable energy, the Twisty Bowl will be the first product to be launched by Faerch in 100 per cent recycled PET.

“We need to be truly responsible and by using 100 per cent recycled PET the consumer can choose to recycle the plastic in the correct streams, ensuring that the packaging is recycled again and again,” said Holmes.

“With our ‘create your own salads’, we provide the vegetables for free if you don’t take a bag. We started this from day one of trading, 14 years ago, and estimate that 50 per cent of customers didn’t take a bag last year, which saved 500k bags, thereby really making a difference from an environmental perspective.”