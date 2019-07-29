Chrysalix Technologies named in Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019

Scientific American Magazine has named Chrysalix Technologies as a major disrupter in the field of bioplastics for its work on separating plant components to develop more sustainable plastics using waste materials.

Founded in 2017 by Dr Florence Gschwend, Professor Jason Hallett, and Dr Agi Brandt-Talbot, Chrysalix is looking to tackle society’s over-reliance on oil-derived plastic, and the resulting damage to our environment and health.

Its goal is to support sustainability and move away from a reliance on using crude oil in single-use products by creating a circular bio-economy.

The company uses cellulose and lignin, which are found in a range of non-food plants and already used in several applications including the production of paper.

Its strength and structure gives plants their shape, and are therefore useful as an alternative plastic material, but currently the processes used to isolate them are expensive.

Brandt-Talbot said: “Access to low-cost, high-quality lignin and cellulose is a key bottleneck for the sustainable biobased chemical industry, but our technology has the potential to fundamentally change this.”

Chrysalix has developed a low-cost ionic liquid, which is used to separate cellulose and lignin for biomaterials such as wood, to address this issue and enable the production of bioplastics on a larger scale.