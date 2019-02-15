CJP to exhibit at Medtech 2019

CJP Sales will be displaying its range of raw materials and technical polymer services at Medtech 2019.

The company will showcase its range of medical polymers, including Thermoplastic Elastomers from Franplast, PVC compounds for medical tubing and purging compounds for scrap reduction and improved production performance.

CJP will also offer a full range of plastic raw materials for long or short run applications.

At the top of the list of materials is the translucent Chemiton Med USP Cl. VI compound which is biocompatible for haemolysis and cytotoxicity.

It also conforms with intracutaneous reactivity and acute systemic toxicity, suitable for intramuscular implantation.

The medical devices produced with Chemiton Med can be sterilised with autoclave, EtO and gamma radiation.

CJP will be available to discuss all technical and production aspects of medically suited materials, including various soft touch components for medical use such as injection ports, twist off closures, connectors and tubes for peristaltic pumps.

There will be a wide range of other information available on the stand, as well as examples of products and samples of material to touch and feel, giving a better understanding of the relevant applications for these products.