Clariant’s Licocare RBW Vita bio-based additives for plastics receives award for sustainability excellence

Clariant has announced that the California-based Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute has awarded the Material Health Certificate GOLD level certification to Licocare RBW 102 Vita, Licocare RBW 106 Vita, and Licocare RBW 300 Vita.

The Material Health Certificate uses the rigorous, globally recognised material health assessment methodology of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard to verify a product’s support for safe and circular products.

Cradle to Cradle is a design concept developed in the early 90’s that is inspired by nature and represents circular thinking and innovation.

Typical application areas for Licocare RBW products include engineering thermoplastics, biopolymers, and epoxy resins, which benefits various polymer using industries such as automotive, electrical and electronical, as well as finding uses in coatings, agriculture and consumer applications.

Albin Kälin, CEO of the Environmental Protection Encouragement Agency Switzerland, said: “With this Material Health Certificate at the GOLD level, Clariant is a lighthouse, offering chemical solutions which are derived from renewable resources and are safe in water and the environment.”

“This Cradle to Cradle recognition is a further acknowledgement of Clariant’s ongoing sustainability focus as demonstrated by its listing on the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the seventh consecutive year.”

“In fact, Clariant’s Licocare RBW Vita range fully supports the market requirement for additives that go beyond the current sustainability requirements, while at the same time, not compromising on the high-performance requirements in customer applications.”

Manuel Mueller, Global Market Segment Leader for Clariant BU Additives, said: “We will continue to develop additives which can help plastic manufacturers to become part of the solution in the transformation to a circular economy.”