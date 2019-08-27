Clariant additive masterbatch makes black plastic packaging ‘visible’ to sorting systems

New Clariant CESA-IR additive master matches are now available to make dark coloured plastics visible to the NIR sensors used in automated polymer sorting systems.

The new masterbatches help to solve the issue of black plastic not being detectable in recycling systems, and allows increased recycling rates in Europe and elsewhere.

Alessandro Dulli, Clariant Masterbatches Global Head of Packaging, said: “As a result of this phenomenon, much of the dark coloured material entering the recycling stream has not been recovered.”

“For that reason, many brand owners have been pressured to move away from black for environmental reasons. In close collaboration with these brand companies and as a leader in sortation technology, Clariant has developed a way to achieve a persuasive black colour in plastics without compromising the essential detectability during the recycling process.”

Specific CESA-IR formulations have been developed to enable IR-detectability of black HDPE and LDPE in injection and extrusion blow-moulded products, black PP in films and injection moulded products, and black PET and CPET in sheets and film.

In testing conducted by TOMRA Systems, PP containing carbon black was essentially indistinguishable under NIR radiation from background surfaces such as a conveyor belt.

However, the same material made using another colouring system including CESA-IR additive masterbatches was readily detectable, with reflectivity levels approaching those of uncoloured PP.