Clariant catches the eye through premium sustainable packaging and publication inks

Clariant has extended packaging providers a helping hand to turn consumer’s heads with new innovations for inks and coatings.

Clariant has turned the spotlight onto its natural-based alternative for safer, hard-working printing inks for food applications, and publications on enhancing the long-term natural appeal and design possibilities of glass.

All kinds of food packaging and publication inks can benefit from a predominantly bio-based micronised wax that makes sure they will not rub off.

Ceridust 8330 provides high-performance and is predominantly based on a renewable ingredient, which outperforms conventional waxes by providing inks with superior rub resistance properties without the need for PTFE.

Carmen Wong, Head of Coatings and Inks Segment Advanced Surface Solutions for BU Additives at Clariant, said: “Contributing towards sustainability takes many forms. Renewable-based ingredients for example, ensure more efficient and less resource-intensive production, or help an end-product to keep its high-quality finish for longer to reduce its chances of being disposed of prematurely.”

“Supporting the packaging industry is just one aspect of consumer goods where Clariant is working to deliver the next step in sustainable innovation. We are proud to support packaging designers and producers with innovations that let creativity unfold and make this industry more sustainable and more environmentally compatible.”

Bernhard Stengel-Rutkowski, Senior Global Technical Marketing Manager for BU Pigments at Clariant, said: “Colour styling as a design element of consumer goods is becoming an increasingly important differentiator in these mature markets. Adding colour can create extra margin, exceeding by far the added cost of the coloured coating.”