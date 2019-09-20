Clariant develops additives enabling recyclability of plastics waste while sustaining valuable properties

Clariant’s additives now enable recycling of several plastics without degradation.

The newly-developed AddWorks PKG 906 Circle for polyolefin films is an example of enabling plastic packaging producers to achieve some of their critical sustainability and business goals. This includes waste reduction, less consumption of virgin resin, lower costs and increased production efficiency.

The addition of this polymer stabilizer allows producers to increase the reuse of waste materials in their polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) films, recycling their own reground scrap, without any loss of performance or processing efficiency.

It is particularly well-suited for biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) manufacturing but also applicable to cast and blown film processes.

With Clariant’s additive, the reuse content of the post-production waste in the final film can be increased by up to 30 per cent.

The additive has also been proven to protect the resin so that film quality remains strong with significant reduction of gel formation and prevention of additional yellowing at same high line speeds.

This polymer stabilizer is the first Clariant product to carry the ‘Circle’ designator, introduced to highlight new products and solutions which have been specifically designed to deliver significant benefits to the re-use or recycle process.