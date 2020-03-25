Clariant enhances functionality of medical-grade ABS polymers

Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions has announced a new family of ABS polymer compounds that offer makers of medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging enhanced functionality without compromising on compliance with regulatory requirements.

The resins are part of the MEVOPUR line of colour and additive concentrates and ready-to-use polymer compounds.

Steve Duckworth, Global Head of Marketing and Business Development at Clariant, said: “Clariant recently introduced the theme of ‘The Color of Innovation’, to show how making decisions about materials early enough to apply quality by design principles widens the scope of possibilities.”

“We are known for colour, but we also demonstrate what can be done to add new properties to polymers, such as medical grade ABS, and widen the application possibilities for what is already an excellent resin.”