Clariant launches new colour masterbatch for caps and closures

× Expand clariant Clariant is launching a range of masterbatch for caps and closures

Clariant has launched a new range of colour masterbatch designed for caps and closures on bottled water packaging.

New Senseaction masterbatches are made at a dedicated site where they are specially formulated to ensure that they are free of detectable negative organoleptic (taste and odour) properties.

The new range was developed to meet the high standards of bottled water producers and the processors who supply them with caps and closures, says Clariant.

“This portfolio will help brand owners make good-looking caps that reflect positively on their brand, free of undesirable organoleptic influences,” said Alessandro Dulli, Global Head of Packaging for Clariant Masterbatches. He said that the new masterbatch brand is built around three pillars: material selection, a dedicated manufacturing process, and a testing/certification process prior to sale.

The Senseaction colour masterbatches start with raw materials that are food-contact compliant, including pigments and carrier resins that are carefully selected for use in sensitive organoleptic applications.

Manufacturing takes place exclusively using dedicated processes and special equipment at a dedicated masterbatch site. When manufacturing is complete, each lot of Senseaction masterbatch undergoes an exposure in water, which then is tested according to DIN 10995 at an independent external laboratory. A panel of professional testers, specially selected for their acute sense of taste and smell, evaluate the samples for adverse organoleptic effects.This last measure is especially important, Dulli continued, since very sensitive applications such as mineral water require superior organoleptic care compare to a standard food contact approved masterbatch.

“In order to protect the reputation of a branded product, it is critical that the entire value chain works together to eliminate any factor that might create an off-taste or smell,” he explained. “With our new Senseaction masterbatches, converters and their brand-owner customers can be certain they will get all the brilliant color they want in their cap and closures, with none of the unwanted negative organoleptic influences.”