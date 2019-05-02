Classic Shrinky Dinks toys repurposed as grippers in soft robotics

Researchers have repurposed the classic Shrinky Dink toys into strong, durable grippers that could encapsulate materials or be incorporated into soft robotics.

Shrinky Dinks undergo their dramatic transformation because they are shape-memory polymers, as the manufacturers pre-stretch the sheets of polystyrene so that when heated above a certain temperature, they shrink back to their former size.

Michael Dickey, Jan Genzer and colleagues wondering if they could exploit these properties to make inexpensive grippers that would be stronger and retain their shape better than other soft materials used for this purpose, such as hydrogels and elastomers.

The researchers used an inkjet printer to pattern black ink in various shapes onto the surface of polystyrene sheets.

When the researchers shone an infrared light on the cut-out shapes, the inked regions warmed faster than the blank areas, causing the polystyrene to wrap around the object to be gripped, such as a hex bolt.

Removing the light locked the gripper’s shape in place, and the team showed that grippers optimised for ink pattern, geometry and number of panels could suspend objects more than 24,000 times their own mass for several minutes before mechanical failure, or 5,000 times their own weight for months.