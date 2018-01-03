Clear tube rigid film made using redundant drinks bottles

Bell Packaging has launched a recycled-source clear tube packaging from PET bottles to offer a more sustainable rigid film.

Its ‘Retran’ film is derived from 70 per cent post-consumer waste, from used drinks bottles. The film has crystal clear transparency from use of high quality recyclate.

Retran can be supplied on cut lengths or on reels. The film thickness varies from 200 Micron up to 400 Micron. The Retran tube can be formed into round, square, rectangular, triangular and hexagonal shapes.