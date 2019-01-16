CMC Hygea adds to infection control arsenal with help of Biomaster antimicrobial technology

Irish medical device company CMC Hygea has developed an additional to the current infection control market thanks to the help of Biomaster antimicrobial technology.

Ageing populations and increasing obesity levels have resulted in an increase in certain conditions such as leg ulcers, which have to be managed in an efficient and timely manner.

People with open wounds are always vulnerable to bacterial cross-contamination from other people and the environment.

The new PathAguard LUCA Vessel and Liner system is designed as an alternative to conventional methods currently being used to aid the treatment and bathing of leg ulcers and lower limb wounds in healthcare facilities.

The device comprises of a reusable antimicrobial washbasin, and a single-use, low density antimicrobial PE liner designed to accommodate the liquid solution required to cleanse ulcerated limbs and wounds.

Biomaster antimicrobial technology built into the plastics provides a barrier to inhibit the growth of pathogens, with Biomaster being effective against hospital acquired infections including MRSA and VRE.

The device offers cheaper, safer, comfortable bathing and can be used in hospitals, clinics and the community to help alleviate the stress of not being able to bathe freely.

Michael Malone, CEO of CMC Hygea, said: “This IMSTA, Irish Medical and Surgical Trade Award-winning PathAguard LUCA sleeve which received the accolade of the IMSTA award for best product for primary care in the community in 2016, introduces a new and unique method of cleansing and treating ulcerated legs and lower limb wounds.”