Coca-Cola and DIESEL join forces for new collection created from recycled materials

DIESEL and Coca-Cola are collaborating to create The (Re)Collection, a collection partially made of recycled materials.

The range has been made with materials such as recycled PET from plastic bottles and recycled cotton to create a fresh, modern interpretation of DIESEL's casualwear aesthetic combined with Coca-Cola iconicity to make a statement.

The collaboration aims to raise awareness on the value of recycling with all pieces made with recycled PET fibres.

DIESEL x Coca-Cola: The (Re)Collection will be available exclusively online starting Sept. 27 by scanning any recycling logo worldwide, giving access to a hidden site on DIESEL.com to shop the collection.

Michelle Moorehead, VP of Global Licensing and Retail for The Coca-Cola Company, said: “We are excited to partner with DIESEL on this collection. Not only does The (Re)Collection generate awareness of the importance of recycling in a very approachable way by showcasing beautiful fashions created from recycled materials. It’s also a collection that celebrates individuality.”

Renzo Rosso, founder of DIESEL, added: “Inspired by our vision of the future, we are collaborating with Coca-Cola to explore new methods of creating fabrics, whilst challenging ourselves to incorporate recycled materials in our collections.”