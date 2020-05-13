Coes of Derby develops alternative to phenolic resins

Coes of Derby has developed an alternative to phenolic resins which has been approved to be used on nuclear submarines as well as on the London Underground.

Traditionally, phenolics are used in products that require an extremely high level of fire resistance. However, this means that the resins can be difficult to work with which subsequently means that additional resources can be required, adding considerable cost.

Working within the stringent demands of military specifications, Coes has developed a phenolic alternative which retains the benefits of phenolics but is significantly easier to work with whilst also offering significant cost-benefits.

Phenolic resins must be stored in spaces at 7°c or higher, and they also need curing by applying heat which can be an expensive process.

There are also health and safety issues to consider as the process releases formaldehyde meaning that ventilation systems have to be in place to protect workers. These systems in themselves are expensive, which is compounded by strict regulations around working conditions involving formaldehyde.

The Coes phenolic alternative has been rigorously tested and has since been approved for use by numerous organisations across the UK, such as the Ministry of Defence, London Underground, and Network Rail.

It has also been approved by Lloyds Register allowing it to be used in marine and other offshore applications.

Managing Director, Wendy Dent, said: “Technical development has always been at the heart of Coes’ work. We’re constantly up for a challenge and are willing to look at every order to see if we can help develop a solution, and our phenolic resin alternative is an example of this.”