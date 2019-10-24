COEXPAN launches first 100 per cent rPET food grade sheet

COEXPAN has released COREPET, its first 100 per cent rPET tray that has been decontaminated for food contact use.

The new product supports the commitment announced last year by PET Sheet Europe, which aims to guarantee that by 2025 PET products will have a mean recycled content of 70 per cent.

Following the success of the COEXPAN project, it is soon to be replicated by COEXPAN Germany and other subsidiaries.

COREPET is specifically formulated for the thermoforming market, manufactured using state-of-the-art technology, and meets all legislative requirements, including EFSA approval.