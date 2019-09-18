Colloids expands specialty Signal Warning Orange (RAL 2003) masterbatch range

Colloids has expanded the choice of specialty T-TEC high performance polymer masterbatches available in Signal Warning Orange (RAL 2003).

The range now includes masterbatches for PEEK, PPSU, PSU, PEI, PA10T, PA12, PBT, PA6T and PA66 engineering polymers.

Signal Warning Orange masterbatch grades for PA4:6 and PA6:10 are in the final stages of development and the new, expanded, T-TEC range availability in Signal Warning Orange will be officially launched at the K show.

Signal Warning Orange is now the regulation colour specified by OEMs for HV cable and connector applications in a battery-electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Examples of HV applications include high temperature under the bonnet electrical components, conduits and charging plug units.

The T-TEC range is available in either Colloids’ proprietary universal carrier, suitable for small mouldings or in a polymer specific carrier.

Dr Craig MacDougall, General Manager for Colloids Plastic (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., explained: “The T-TEC range of black and coloured high performance masterbatches use very thermally stable pigment systems which exhibit no significant shade shift in 120°C continuous operating temperatures.”