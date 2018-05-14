Colour Tone launch new generation of NIR detectable masterbatches

Colour Tone has launched a new generation of near-infrared (NIR) detectable masterbatches.

The Bedwas based additive and masterbatch manufacturer says the range has been developed to satisfy brand owners end of life recyclability concerns for single-life black plastic tubs, trays and films.

The first two black masterbatches from its latest colouring system, the NIR black 958884 and 95893, are developed for polypropylene applications and can be applied to any other polymer to improve colouring and coverage capabilities compared to previous formulations.

The NIR black 958884 masterbatch satisfies EU food contact legislation and is available at 0.21p per tray, representing a 60 per cent price saving compared to the costs quoted in the first WRAP commissioned project to commercialise this technology.

A market first for an NIR detectable black masterbatch, the 95893 supports those applications required to meet the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

× Expand Kamara Photography

As most black plastics packaging featured carbon black and pigments that absorb infra-red light, this rendered them invisible to NIR spectrophometers.

Colour Tone says it helped to pioneer the development to enable black plastics to be made visible to optical sorting methods.

“Historically the price premium for NIR technology has been a barrier to its adoption. We now have a masterbatch that delivers to brand owners and retailers the required eco-benefits at a competitive price that has significantly reduced the gap between this and conventional carbon black pigments,” said Tony Gaukroger, Director, Colour Tone.

“By specifying these next-generation NIR colourants it not only allows for the effective detection and recovery of black plastics at end of life, it also enables brand owners and retailers to find an alternative substitute to using virgin plastics, so they can effectively close the loop on this valuable waste stream.”