Colurmaster NIP launch new market for BioSphere additives

Colourmaster NIP has collaborated with Willis Publicity to develop a range of biodegradable products incorporating BioSphere additive.

Although many of the products in Willis’s extensive portfolio will go for recycling at the end of their useful life this cannot be guaranteed.

The company therefore looked for an environmentally friendly option for those products which will inevitably end up in landfill.

The BioSphere additive is compatible and works equally well with virgin and recycled plastics, both of which Willis use to manufacture components.

In addition, it does not affect the ability for products to go through normal recycling channels at the end of life. Any which do end up in landfill, or a marine environment, will fully biodegrade in a relatively short period of time.

BioSphere is also food safe, an essential for many of the products they make.

Although BioSphere has been mainly targeted at single use plastics, it is also well suited to many multiple use products as it does not affect the shelf life of a product nor its characteristics in normal use.

For biodegradation to take place components must come into long term contact with active microbes in, such as, landfill or marine environments. Only then will the process begin. Independent testing showing most plastic products containing BioSphere fully biodegrade in less than 5 years, many even more quickly.