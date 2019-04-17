Composite Advantage eco-friendly marine pilings built to be as strong as steel and to bend on impact

Department of Transport agencies tasked with replacing ageing fenders are bypassing traditional marine piling product materials in favour of eco-friendly, corrosion-resistant fibre reinforced polymer pilings.

Larger vessels are driving the need for pilings that can protect ships, docks, canal entrances and the bases of bridges from damages.

FiberPILE, designed and produced by Composite Advantage, is made with a proprietary closed moulding vacuum infusion method to produce high strength thanks to its high fibre-to-resin ration.

FiberPILE has the flexibility to bend under vessel contact and then return to its original shape without breakage or damage.

Scott Reeve, President of Composite Advantage, said: “FRP composites are orthropic materials, meaning we can tailor properties along each axis and in each direction.”

“Fibre orientation is important because placing the majority of fibre in the axial direction optimises bending properties while fibres in the +/-45 degree direction enhance torsional resistance and pin bearing. This makes our piles stronger and lighter than any other product on the market.”

“The unique combinations we’re able to engineer with FRP properties make it possible for us to achieve superior energy absorption. That’s why FiberPILE products can effectively absorb kinetic energy generated by head-on collisions from larger ships.”

“In most cases, we can also reduce the number of FRP pilings a customer needs by as much as 50 per cent when compared to steel or wood. That’s a substantial saving in terms of lower installation and total project costs.”