Composite materials help bring revolutionary exoskeleton to life

The University of Central Lancashire’s Engineering Innovation Centre has developed an exoskeleton for children suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, thanks to the use of composite materials.

The exoskeleton can allow children living with the condition to live a more conventional life, by supporting their skeletons and giving extra strength to their back muscles and spine.

The original design of the exoskeleton was too heavy due to it being constructed from metal, but the University completely redesigned the suit to incorporate composite materials.

It is has also been identified as a potential treatment of the victims of stroke and other related medical issues.

The suit was also produced using 3D printing, which allows much quicker construction.

The University is working towards taking the suit to clinical trials, but this could be held up due to fact that the testing standards of materials used in the suit are continuously changing.

To help reduce this time, Tinius Olsen Testing Machines is supplying testing equipment free over the next two years, a major investment by the company.

Richard Coombs, Director of Creativity at Tinius Olsen, said: “When we first heard about this amazing invention, we were keen to help in any way possible with its development, especially if it results in giving children suffering from SMA the opportunity to enjoy a better quality of life.”

“The fact it also has the potential to aid stroke victims with their recovery is also extremely exciting. Our 5ST UTM machine and its accessories are ideal for the testing of the composites being utilised within the design.”

Dr Matthew Dickinson, Senior Lecturer at UCLan’s School of Engineering, said: “This SMA exoskeleton is a perfect example of the way that engineering can have a direct impact on people’s lives.”

“The solutions that we will be able to develop at the Engineering Innovation Centre will have real world benefits to thousands of people in Lancashire and across the world, not just in healthcare but across the entire business sector too.”