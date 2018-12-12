Composites Evolution develops Hybrid tooling prepregs

In collaboration with KS Composites, Composites Evolution has developed an innovative hybrid composite tooling system, which utilises the benefits of flax fibre reinforcements to reduce the cost of carbon-epoxy mould tools.

Currently, a standard all-carbon tool might consist of numerous heavier weight bulking plies sandwiched between lower weight outer surface plies.

In the new hybrid tooling system, several of the carbon bulking plies are replaced with more cost-effective flax.

Due to the thermal expansion properties of flax fibres being like those of carbon, it is possible to do this.

The result is a hybrid carbon-flax tool in which the material costs are reduced by up to 15 per cent in comparison to an all-carbon tool.

There is also a reduction in tool weight of up to 15 per cent and due to the use of sustainable flax there is a reduced environmental impact.

In trials performed by KS Composites, the hybrid carbon-flax tooling material has successfully completed over 400 thermal cycles.

"Yet again, we're pleased to be offering our customers new material options that challenge conventional practices and provide them with real benefits,” said Gareth Davies, Composites Evolution's Commercial Manager.

“In a similar manner to our fire-resistant PFA prepregs, we're bringing bio-based materials to the market that provide real technical and commercial advantages in addition to their sustainability credentials.”