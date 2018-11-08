Constantia Flexibles introduces new sustainable packaging line

Constantia Flexibles has developed a new, more sustainable packaging line named Ecolutions.

Several characteristics make the Mono PE laminate EcoLam more sustainable, including its OPE/PE structure, which is fully recycle-ready due to its mono-material structure.

Its carbon footprint is approximately 32 per cent smaller than that of comparable products.

Dry pet food, laundry products including powders, tabs and capsules can be packed in EcoLam.

EcoLamPlus and EcoLam HighPlus combine good barrier properties with the environmental benefits of a mono-material, which can be fully recycled.

Due to the oxygen and moisture barrier, EcoLamPlus is suitable for meat, cheese and dairy products in pouches.

As EcoLamHighPlus provides an additional high barrier against both moisture and oxygen, it is ideal for salad dressings and coffee beans packaging.

In combination with UV-Flexo printing, the production of EcoCover is solvent free.

Due to the products high corrosion resistance, a wide range of sealing temperature and easy peeling properties, the EcoCover is suitable for yoghurt cups, other food and pharma products.

EcoTainerAlu is an alumini-around foil container system mainly used for pet food.

The water-based, instead of a solvent-based, coating system for the container as well as for the punched lid, allows the emissions of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) to be avoided.

Alexander Baumgartner, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, said: “Our packaging line for more sustainability will continue to be extended. At the moment, we are working on compostable solutions for small packaging such as stick packs which hardly can be recycled”, says Baumgartner.