Cornelius delivers new bronze powder substitute

Cornelius is delivering a new specialised alternative to Bronze Powder.

Collaborating with Pritty Pearlescent Pigments, Cornelius is now able to offer Iridesium Bronze Powder substitute in two shades, 3725 (Rich Gold) and 3726 (Pale Gold), to UK manufacturers.

These grades are suitable for a range of applications including decorative paints, printing inks and plastics.

Iridesium substitutes are calcinated at a temperature of 600°C during the manufacturing process and the final product can stand heat of up to 300°C.

Due to its ability to withstand higher temperatures, compared to a standard Bronze Powder, the range can also be used in other applications such as cookware, ceramics and tiles.

Cornelius

As well as not needing to comply with certain metal regulations, another benefit of using Iridesium is extended product shelf life due to its lower density.

The powder settles at a slower rate and doesn't clump together like Bronze Powder does, which can affect the ease of use and final finished effect on products.

Tony Bruce, Business Development Manager at Cornelius, said: " Bronze Powder is a copper-zinc alloy, and copper is a listed heavy metal. Therefore, it does not meet the International Regulations of cosmetics, personal care, toys, food and cosmetic packaging. The end users have demands of a similar colour shade for Bronze Powder and the Iridesium alternative offers this as it complies with Heavy Metal International Regulations.”