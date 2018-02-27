Covestro’s Polycarbonate Sheet Protects Berlin Wall relic

Makrolon abrasion-resistant (AR) polycarbonate sheet from Covestro LLC is being used to protect installations using original pieces of the Berlin Wall.

The installations, outside the German Society of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the German Embassy in Washington, D.C., are protected by an enclosure made from Makrolon designed to protect the wall from weather, breakage and vandalism.

Covestro’s abrasion- and UV-resistant material has good durability and long-term weather resistance to help maintain the historic graffiti on both the East and West sides of the wall, while also providing clarity that enables visitors to easily view the artefact.

Anton Michels, President, German Society of Pennsylvania, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Covestro, and trusted their team of technical experts to help us find the best material for the Berlin Wall relic enclosure. With superior mechanical and chemical qualities compared to alternatives such as acrylic or glass, Makrolon AR polycarbonate sheet was the obvious choice.”

Covestro also provided guidance on cutting, joining and designing the enclosure, which offers 360-degree sightlines without frames.

Ken Schwartz, Global Segment Manager for Construction, Polycarbonates, at Covestro LLC, said: “Through our collaborative efforts with the German Society of Pennsylvania, we helped create a protective enclosure to showcase an integral piece of German history. Makrolon AR polycarbonate sheet made it possible to design and fabricate a cost-effective, custom enclosure on-site, all while providing ventilation to eliminate condensation during wet and humid weather.”