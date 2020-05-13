Covestro and Teknor Apex to collaborate on compounding TPU with new agreement

Covestro has been producing TPU in pure form for many years for use in various industry sectors.

The products will be marketed under the name Desmoflex.

Through compounding the array of achievable properties can be increased considerably further, a particular strength of Teknor Apex says Covestro.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is used in the automotive industry, in sports and leisure articles, the IT and electronics industry, medical technology and other sectors and can be made with various properties, ranging from soft to hard and from elastic to stiff, depending on customer requirements.

All products have in common a high abrasion and wear resistance as well as chemical and weather resistance.

The plastic granulate can be processed into profiles, strips, hoses, fibres, films or foams.Formulating and compounding steps can be used to create an additional value proposition compared to just a neat resin.

Dr. Thorsten Dreier, the new global head of the TPU business at Covestro, said: “Together with Teknor Apex, we want to develop customised products to grow together with our existing and new customers.”“We are excited to become Covestro’s preferred global compounding partner. The combination of Covestro’s expertise in TPU resin with Teknor Apex’s custom formulation and compounding capabilities provide a compelling value driver for our combined customers worldwide,” says Sachin Sakhalkar, Vice President, TPE Division, at Teknor Apex.

“This new cooperation strengthens our promise to our customers and partners who depend on us to bring tailored solutions for their application needs.”