Covestro celebrates 80 years of polyurethane

Covestro is celebrating 80 years since Dr. Otto Bayer first discovered polyurethane chemistry and using the opportunity to spell out its future plans with the material.

Used in refrigerators, comfortable upholstered furniture, safe car seats, protective coatings and lightweight composites, Covestro says the use and development of polyurethanes is “far from over.”

“Covestro is advancing the development of polyurethanes to make the world a brighter place,” said Daniel Meyer, Global Head of the Polyurethanes segment. “We don’t leave anything to chance but are specifically pushing existing boundaries to make more efficient insulating materials, even lighter materials, and even more resource-saving products possible.”

The company is already seeing uptake of its Baytherm Microcell polyurethane system – a rigid foam used in refrigerators – that can raise insulating performance by another 10 percent on top of conventional polyurethane foams.

Covestro has also developed a method for using the greenhouse gas CO2 to synthesise polyurethane components. It markets these raw materials, known as polyols, under the brand name cardyon for the production of flexible polyurethane foam, and operates a new production plant for them at its Dormagen site. Up to 20 percent of the fossil raw materials previously used in these products have been replaced by carbon dioxide. A special catalyst gives the molecule the required level of reactivity.

As part of its current materials development programme Covestro is using polyurethane chemistry for the development of sustainable housing and it has already developed next-generation rotor blades for wind turbines using a special process combining polyurethane resin and a fibreglass fabric.

The company says in the future it will “continuously push the boundaries of innovation” when it comes to polyurethanes development.