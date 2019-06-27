Covestro collaborates for electric surfboard

Covestro has provided its materials for use in injection-moulded battery cases, which have been utilised in a new electric surfboard.

Bilbao-based company Aquilaboards has used Covestro’s Bayblend FR3010 for the impact-resistant, durable, and flame-retardant battery casing on its electric surfboards.

Bayblend FR3010 offers improved heat resistance, impact resistance, and stress cracking behaviour.

The dimensional stability is also excellent, since the batteries must always fit perfectly in the sockets to avoid water entering.

Also, Bayblend FR3010 achieves category UL 94 V-0 in the flame retardance test of the Underwriters Laboratories, and Class V-1 at 1.2mm.

Miguel Angel Montero Diaz, Director of Polycarbonates at Covestro Iberia, said: “The plastic material impresses with its balanced property profile, which is a perfect fit for this application.”

“Amongst other things, it combines high heat resistance with excellent mechanical parameters, good flame-retardant properties, and outstanding chemical resistance.”

“Bayblend FR3010 is an excellent example of the expertise that Covestro was able to accumulate over the years in casing high-performance rechargeable batteries with polycarbonate materials.”

“Therefore, in this application as well. Covestro has cemented its reputation as a highly competent provider of speciality materials for electromobility, which can comply with an entire series of complex requirements in a wide temperature range, also in small series applications.”