Covestro completes life-cycle assessment of its waterborne polyurethanes

In a recent life-cycle assessment (LCA), Covestro’s INSQIN proves to be a more sustainable way to produce coated textiles than conventional technologies.

Results from a life-cycle assessment run by Covestro of its INSQIN series, shows waterborne polyurethane for the manufacture of polyurethane synthetic, a key textiles material, substantially reduces the carbon footprint of the material, as compared to solvent-based technology.

Covestro has claimed the Global Warming Potential for 1,000 square meters of waterborne PU synthetic is 45 per cent less than that of solvent-based PU synthetic.

Nick Smith, Covestro’s Global Head of Textile Coatings, said: “The LCA provides an extra layer of assurance in the environmental performance of INSQIN. It shows brands that this technology can help them reach their sustainability targets. Achievements in carbon footprint reduction will be important to not only fashion and sportswear brands, but also the automotive and furniture industries.”

The study compared a comprehensive range of parameters to assess the environmental performance of waterborne PU from the extraction of raw materials to coated fabric production, versus that of the conventional technology, which involves the use of the solvent dimethylformamide (DMF).