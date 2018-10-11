Covestro develop first thermoplastic polyurethane based on CO2 technology

Covestro is developing and marketing new polyether carbonate polyols, under the name cardyon, that are produced with the aid of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

With Desmopan 37385A the company now offers the first representative of a new series of thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) containing polyether carbonate polyols based on CO 2 technology.

The new TPU products leave a lower carbon footprint, conserve fossil resources and, unlike many bio-based materials, do not compete with food production.

With a hardness of 85 Shore A, Desmopan 37385A mechanical properties are at the level of conventional TPU grades of similar hardness, and exceed some of them.

The elongation at break reaches 660 percent (DIN 53504) and the plastic is designed for extrusion, but is also suitable for injection moulding.

Work is underway on new CO 2 -based polyols for rigid polyurethane foams that could be used in the thermal insulation of buildings, in automobiles and in sports equipment.

Covestro already operates a production plant at its Dormagen plant, that produces CO 2 -based polyols for flexible polyurethane foams, used in the commercial production of upholstered furniture and mattresses.

“With the new TPU, our customers can reduce the carbon footprint of their products and as a result play a pioneering role in sustainability vis-à-vis their competitors,” said Georg Fuchte, TPU expert at Covestro.

“This is especially true for companies in the consumer goods industry, which often manufacture products with a short lifespan.”