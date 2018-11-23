Covestro develops first CO2-based material for synthetic sports floorings

Covestro has developed a groundbreaking process for CO 2 utilisation to market maturity.

This can save up to one-fifth of crude oil in production, an innovative contribution to resource preservation and recycling management.

Cardyon, the CO 2 material has been used to produce soft polyurethane foam for mattresses and upholstered furniture, which is already being marketed, with further development for use in sports.

The first CO 2 -based floor is now in use at the "Crefelder Hockey and Tennis Club" in western Germany.

× Expand Covestro Fit with CO2

The subfloor was laid on a 99 x 59-meter playing field and serves to cushion the effect of a new, bright blue artificial turf from Polytan.

Using CO 2 as a raw material for plastics is made possible by a particularly environmentally friendly technology that Covestro has developed together with its partners.

"The use of carbon dioxide as a new raw material is a promising approach for making production in the chemical and plastics industries more sustainable," said Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro.

"This way, we use CO 2 in a closed-loop process and save oil. On this basis, we want to offer a comprehensive product portfolio for as many areas of application as possible – in line with our vision of making the world a brighter place."