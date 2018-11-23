Covestro develops first CO2-based material for synthetic sports floorings

Covestro has developed a groundbreaking process for CO2 utilisation to market maturity.
This can save up to one-fifth of crude oil in production, an innovative contribution to resource preservation and recycling management.
Cardyon, the CO2 material has been used to produce soft polyurethane foam for mattresses and upholstered furniture, which is already being marketed, with further development for use in sports.
The first CO2-based floor is now in use at the "Crefelder Hockey and Tennis Club" in western Germany.
Covestro
Fit with CO2
The subfloor was laid on a 99 x 59-meter playing field and serves to cushion the effect of a new, bright blue artificial turf from Polytan.
Using CO2 as a raw material for plastics is made possible by a particularly environmentally friendly technology that Covestro has developed together with its partners.
"The use of carbon dioxide as a new raw material is a promising approach for making production in the chemical and plastics industries more sustainable," said Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro.
"This way, we use CO2 in a closed-loop process and save oil. On this basis, we want to offer a comprehensive product portfolio for as many areas of application as possible – in line with our vision of making the world a brighter place."
Covestro produces the new CO2-based polyols at its Dormagen site near Cologne.