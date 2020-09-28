Covestro develops headlight concept using only one plastic material

Covestro has developed an innovative automotive headlight concept for vehicle lighting.

The concept is based on different types of the polycarbonate Makrolon and addresses the high demands in terms of functionality and aesthetics.

Compared with conventional solutions, the new modular design makes do with fewer individual components and reduces assembly steps, space requirements and costs.

In total, the headlight prototype may drop over 1.5 kilograms of weight, which contributes to reduced emissions and greater vehicle range.

Due to the modular design of the headlight and a focus on a single plastic material type, the amount of work required for separating, sorting and storing materials in recycling streams is reduced. Apart from pure polycarbonate and a blend with acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), the headlight uses only a scratch-resistant coating for the outer lens cover and metalization on the reflectors.

The LED modules for low and high beam and the corresponding reflectors are made of the thermally conductive polycarbonate Makrolon TC8030 and the dimensionally stable type Makrolon DS801, respectively. The production process combines multi-component injection moulding with mould-in-place design. Due to these materials and the efficient production technology, the manufacturer can eliminate the additional cost and weight of heat sinks, attachments and other components.

In addition to light sources, the vehicle headlights of the future will also integrate technologies such as LiDAR, radar and cameras. This will require the use of thermally conductive materials, in order to dissipate the heat generated by the electronics and light sources. For this purpose, Makrolon TC8030 integrates heat management directly into the housing of the new headlight concept.