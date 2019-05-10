Covestro helps create a feel-good oasis for dogs

StyleSnout has developed "The Island" dog bed, which uses Covestro’s INSQIN technology.

The surface of the beds is coated with a water-based polyurethane system. This textile coating keeps the bed from slipping on the floor and at the same time improves the resistance to mechanical stresses, such as bites or paws.

The company says StyleSnout islands let dogs immerse themselves in their own paradise. The dog bed is not only a cozy place for chilling but is also a piece of furniture that blends in with any housing situation due to its design.

× Expand Covestro The surface of “The Island” dog bed from StyleSnout® is coated with a water-based polyurethane system using Covestro´s INSQIN® technology.

"We consciously avoid animal materials, such as real leather or real fur, in all of our StyleSnout products," explains Katja Dalhöfer, co-founder.

"But in addition to this, sustainability is a very important topic to us. The INSQIN technology fits this philosophy perfectly. It enables us to produce functional textiles and synthetic leather without using solvents, and as a result their ecological footprint is considerably lower than those made with conventional polyurethane coatings."

The dog bed will be presented during the Techtextil trade fair at Covestro’s stand.

The company’s appearance at this trade fair, held in Frankfurt am Main from May 14-17, will carry the motto "Material Solutions inspired by Sustainnovation.