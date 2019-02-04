Covestro high-flow polycarbonate enables intricate thin-wall designs in healthcare applications

Covestro has released its Makrolon Rx2235 polycarbonate, a medical grade that features high-flow properties for a variety of healthcare applications, such as on-body devices, surgical instruments, pen injectors, and IV components.

Formulated specifically to meet rigorous healthcare industry requirements, Makrolon Rx2235 polycarbonate is biocompatible according to ISO 10993-1 test requirements and designed to be sterilised using gamma or e-Beam methods, and is complementary to Makrolon 2258 polycarbonate, another ideal material for medical devices.

Pierre Moulinie, Global Healthcare Technology for Polycarbonates Covestro, said: “Makrolon Rx2235 polycarbonate sets a new benchmark for flow length and brings the expected transparency and toughness of polycarbonate to help manufacturers fill very thin walls and accurately replicate intricate features with lower pressures.”

Doug Hamilton, Global Healthcare Segment Leader for Polycarbonates Covestro said: “Makrolon Rx2235 polycarbonate is a significant addition to our broad range of medical polycarbonates. This is just the latest example of how we continue to innovate and expand our polycarbonate portfolio giving healthcare OEMs access to the advanced materials they need to design, develop and produce their next breakthrough.”