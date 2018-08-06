Covestro introduces brand name for thermoplastic composites

Covestro has introduced Maezio as a brand name used to market its continuous fibre-reinforced thermoplastic composites (CFRTP).

These innovative materials are set to tap into the growing demand worldwide for strong and light materials that contribute to resource conservation and energy efficiency.

Suited for mobility, electronics industries, consumer goods and medical products, the company says OEMs and part suppliers can benefit from the high performance capabilities of advanced composites while enjoying cost-effective and scalable manufacturing solutions offered by Maezio.

Covestro believes the composite material of the future is based on continuous carbon or glass fibres impregnated with polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or other thermoplastic resins.

Maezio products can be recycled at the end of their useful life, making them “a perfect example of what scalable and sustainable composite solutions look like in giving industries the material tools to push boundaries,” said Dr. Michael Schmidt Co-CEOs for CFRTP composites.

× Expand Covestro Films and sheets made from Maezio continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite (CFRTP) from Covestro can be combined in a very variable way, giving designers completely new creative freedom.

David Hartmann, Co-CEO of CFRTP, added: “We believe the new brand can truly bring value to next-generation products across industries by delivering a combination of lightweight construction, specific strengths and finishes at a scale unreachable by advanced materials today.”

Haier has launched an air conditioner under its Casarte brand, which utilises Maezio for the main housing of the product.

In terms of footwear, the composites have helped Chinese athletic wear startup Bmai to develop lighter and stronger marathon shoes which benefit athletes and leisure runners.