Covestro launches 50 per cent plant-based polycarbonate film

Covestro is introducing a new, partially bio-based polycarbonate film

Covestro is introducing a new polycarbonate film with more than 50 percent of its carbon content sourced from plant-based biomass.

New Makrofol EC is the first partially bio-based film in the company’s product portfolio.

Compared with a standard film made from petrochemicals, a portion of the oil-based primary products used up to now has been replaced by plant-based raw materials.

As a result, the film’s CO 2 footprint is reduced considerably.

“More and more customers are supporting sustainable products,” explained Dr. Wieland Hovestadt, Head of Research and Development in Covestro’s Speciality Films division. “This is why research on bio-based products is an important priority for us.”

The increased use of alternative resources for in-house production is part of a long-term strategic program that Covestro is implementing as it fully commits to the circular economy.

Makrofol EC has properties that are comparable in quality to standard polycarbonate films of the Makrofol range.

Covestro says it also features improved chemical and weather resistance as well as increased abrasion resistance.

The film is suitable for further processing in standard processes. For instance, it can be easily printed on, laminated, coated and can be formed by thermoforming or high pressure forming (HPF) processes.

It can be used in applications in the electrical, consumer and automotive industries, as is typical for conventional polycarbonate films.