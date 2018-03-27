Covestro starts commercial production of composites

Covestro has started commercial production of continuous fibre-reinforced thermoplastic composite (CFRTP), a novel lightweight, high-strength material.

CFRTPs can be produced efficiently and offers the design freedom of plastics, yet feel and sound like metal.

The composites are attracting a broad range of applications and sectors such as electrical, automotive, household appliance manufacturers and medical technology.

Michelle Jou, Head of Covestro's global polycarbonate business in Shanghai, said:"Our polycarbonates have already proven themselves in many applications that require strength, low weight and beauty, and have replaced conventional materials such as metal and glass.”

Lightweight and very thin laptop covers with novel optical surface effects are a potential application for CFRTPs.

Covestro says the composite material of the future is based on continuous carbon or glass fibres impregnated with polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or other thermoplastic resins.

From this, Covestro produces uni-directional reinforced tapes and sheets for further processing by customers and can be tuned to infinite combinations, giving designers new creative opportunities.

CFRTP also contribute to climate protection and resource conservation, by reducing energy consumption and offering powerful sustainability opportunities.

"Covestro develops material solutions and technologies for the major challenges facing mankind, such as climate protection, population growth, urbanisation and increasing mobility. Composite materials are playing an increasingly important role in this," said Patrick Thomas CEO at Covestro.

"We have also developed a polyurethane resin that, in combination with reinforcing glass fibres and a special manufacturing process, enables the cost-efficient production of rotor blades for wind turbines."

The company has invested a mid-double-digit million euro sum to develop its production capacity with further expansion is planned.