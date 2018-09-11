Covestro supplies QS Medical Technology with its polycarbonate for needle-free injection technology

QS Medical Technology (QS), based in Beijing, has designed a new needle-free injection technology, using Makrolon Rx1805, a medical-grade polycarbonate from Covestro.

The drug is injected in a safe, highly-effective and more comfortable way for patients with diabetes at high pressure under the skin surface.

QS says it selected Makrolon Rx1805 from Covestro, for the medicine ampoules, due to its properties of durability, processability, safety and design flexibility, which meet the stringent requirements of a wide variety of medical products.

Needle-free injection technology developed by QS Medical Technology Co.

“Makrolon Rx1805 polycarbonate is mainly used in the production of the insulin-delivery interface and for moulding the ampoules containing the medication for needle-free syringe products,” said Su Ning, head of QS Product Centre.

“It ensures that the drug-delivery component can consistently and safely puncture through the plug of an insulin ampoule and fulfills our design, so that the drug-sampling needle and the protective cover of the drug suction apparatus are manufactured in one shot via injection moulding.”

Covestro says the main benefits of the polycarbonate is its resistant to cracking against lipids and radiation sterilisation.

The polycarbonate is also Biocompatible and complies with multiple requirements of ISO 10993.

Justin Zhang, Founder and General Manager for QS, added:“Our Research and Development goal for the next decade is to integrate injection drug with needle-free technology, and launch more convenient pre-loaded, needle-free administration systems to the market. To do this, we hope to develop a collaborative partnership with Covestro to push the boundaries in technology innovation for needle-free injection.”