Covestro supports E.Stall Esslingen in Formula Student challenge

Covestro has provided the E.Stall Esslingen team with flame retardant materials for the battery of its electric Formula Student Germany car.

Covestro has used its polycarbonate Bayblend material to produce frames and brackets for the cars battery modules.

× Expand E.Stall Esslingen uses flame-retardant Bayblend® products from Covestro to design its Li-ion battery modules. It has been participating in Formula Student Germany with its electrically powered racing car.-------------------------------Für die Konstruktion seiner Li-Ionen-Batteriemodule verwendet der E.Stall Esslingen flammgeschützte Bayblend® Produkte von Covestro. Mit seinem elektrisch angetriebenen Rennwagen nimmt er an der Formula Student Germany teil.

The modules are based on lithium-ion in the so-called pouch format.

The Formula Student regulations specifies certain design requirements for the students, among others with regard to safety in handling lithium-ion cells.

Apart from active monitoring and control of the battery the Formula Student regulations explicitly require the use of flame-retardant materials in according to category UL 94 V-0.

Raphael Raff, from E.Stall Esslingen, said: “We are delighted that Covestro is supporting is us again in the 2019 season with polycarbonate blend sheets, which we can process easily.”

Compared with the previous year, a PC+ABS blend with around 10 per cent lower density and high mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties was selected for the team, together with the Bayblend product experts from Covestro in order to remove even more weight from the car’s battery.