Covestro to develop next generation of electronic patches with Platilon TPU

Covestro is set to revolutionise the wearables market with its new range of breathable Platilon TPU films.

The materials are designed for customers using a roll-to-roll manufacturing process that allows wearables to be efficiently produced.

The electronics can be printed on the film and embedded in thermoformable PU foam covered with a second film layer for better wearing comfort.

The patch is the fixed with a special skin-compatible adhesive, which adheres firmly to the skin but allows painless removal of the patch.

The adhesive system and the thermoformable foam are based on Baymedix PU raw materials, and a prototype has been developed in collaboration with the Holst Centre, which is known for its expertise in printed electronics and wearables.

In addition to the wearable patch, Covestro will present a design study at K 2019 to present different wearable designs depending on their medical use.

