Covestro to highlight customised applications with polycarbonate at CES 2019

Covestro is highlighting applications utilising its polycarbonates and polycarbonate blends tailored to electronics, IT and communications applications at CES 2019.

The company says a highlight development will be, Embr Wave, an intelligent bracelet that allows people to hack the way they feel temperature.

Embr Labs chose Covestro’s Makrolon 2407 polycarbonate, a UV-stabilised grade for a frosted light pipe with LEDs as the primary user interface.

For the Embr Wave, diffusers and optical brighteners were compounded into the resin to achieve the desired visual effect.

Covestro will present a thermal wellness wearable from Embr Labs which allows people to hack the way they feel temperature.

According to manufacturer Embr Labs, the bracelet’s scientifically developed waveforms precisely stimulate a person’s thermoreceptors, leveraging the body’s natural systems to make the wearer feel cooler or warmer by up to 5 degrees in just a few minutes.

Joel Matsco, Senior Marketing Manager Polycarbonates – Electronics and Appliance, Covestro, said: “Instead of using text or symbols, colour and light are simple, minimalist, yet effective, means to convey information to the user. Covestro has deep expertise in helping brand and electronics manufacturers design with light.”

The company is believed to be the only materials supplier exhibiting at CES 2019, taking place from 8th-11th January in Las Vegas.