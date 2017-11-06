Covestro to increase polyurethane production

Covestro has started making aqueous polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) at its site in Dormagen, as alongside production in Barcelona, Covestro increases capacities in Europe.

Covestro is also building a new polyurethanes plant in China, as well as planning to resume production in the United States and renbovating its American facilities.

The new capacity is primarily needed to satisfy rising demand from the coatings and adhesives industry: manufacturers remain determined to replace solvent-based products with more sustainable waterborne systems that have equally good properties. Also driving the trend are regulations that require lower emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC).

Michael Friede, Head of Covestro Coatings, said: “With these investments, we are preparing for the continued growing demand for polyurethane dispersions as well as expanding our globally leading position. At the same time, thanks to our diversified production, we have the flexibility to meet many different requirements.”