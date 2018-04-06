Covestro to introduce new Baycusan eco line for cosmetic formulations

Covestro will announce its new Baycusan eco line of polyurethane film formers, which is based on renewable raw materials at the in-cosmetics global trade fair taking place in Amsterdam from April 17th-19th, 2018.

Baycusan eco line sets the minimum of the carbon content coming from plant biomass at 50 percent, meeting the value of a derived natural ingredient according to ISO 16128-1 standard.

The new line of film formers is versatile, suitable for hair, skin, sun care and colour cosmetics formulations and is just as high-performing as conventional products.

Covestro says it wants to improve people's living conditions, benefit society, and at the same time protect the environment, with sustainable developments like this.

At in-cosmetics global, Covestro will use the interactive platform "Sustainability Corner" to inform visitors and exhibitors about its sustainability initiatives and its specific approach for the cosmetics industry and focus will be given on both renewable raw materials and product end-of-life, such as biodegradability.

The new line is part of the company’s focus to achieve UN goals for sustainable development (SDGs), by introducing biobased materials in its cosmetic ingredients portfolio, Covestro is committed to good health and well-being (SDG number 3) and responsible production and consumption (SDG number 12).