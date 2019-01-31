Covestro to premiere integrated syringe closure at Pharmapack 2019

Covestro has combined with Gerresheimer AG to offer integrated syringe closures made of high-temperature polycarbonate.

The design of such injection systems is primarily concerned with ease of use to ensure that the patient is reliably supplied with the intended dose of the active substance.

The adapter for later screwing in the needle and the syringe cap is key, and Gerresheimer chose to use Covestro’s Apec 1745 construction material.

Dr Wenzel Novak, Global Senior Director for Business Development at Gerresheimer said: “The material is dimensionally stable and dimensionally accurate at high temperatures, so that the entire component does not warp after hot steam sterilisation, for example.”“As a result, the closure for opening the syringe remains defined in every situation and enables an easy screwing in of the tube.”

The system comprising an adapter and a closure is produced by two-component injection moulding as a hard-soft combination.

First the adapter is made of copolycarbonate, then the cap is injected with a thermoplastic elastomer.

Dr Martin Doebler, Medical Technology Specialist at Covestro, said: “The hard thermoplastic and the soft elastomer form a firm adhesive layer. There are no chemical reactions that could cause increased torques.”

The syringe will be presented at Pharmapack 2019 in Paris from February 6th to 7th, at booth C94.